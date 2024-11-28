PASHA Holding forged global connections at COP29 (PHOTO)

PASHA Holding, a leading Azerbaijani company, successfully participated in COP29, reaffirming its dedication to climate action. As an Impact Partner, PASHA Holding actively engaged in meaningful discussions, collaborated with global stakeholders, and shared its vision for a sustainable future.

The holding’s presence featured a tailored booth in the Green Zone and several thought-provoking sessions led by its subsidiaries, including PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Insurance, PASHA Life, AgroDairy, and PASHA Real Estate. These sessions addressed critical issues such as climate finance, sustainable agriculture, and private sector leadership in fostering inclusive green transitions.

Through its participation, PASHA Holding seized the opportunity to exchange ideas, build relationships with regional and global peers, and gain insights from diverse approaches to tackling climate challenges. Engaging with stakeholders from governments, international organizations, and the private sector, the company enhanced its ability to drive sustainable development initiatives in Azerbaijan and beyond.

Teymur Huseynov, Chief Strategy Officer at PASHA Holding, remarked:

"COP29 was an extraordinary platform for us to amplify our sustainability vision and forge valuable connections. The insights gained and partnerships established there enable us to align our strategies with global climate objectives while addressing the unique needs of our region. This experience underscored the importance of collaboration in creating impactful, long-term solutions to shared challenges."

Key elements of PASHA Holding’s sustainability strategy include minimizing its operational environmental impact, investing in net-zero transition projects, and promoting technological innovation to address climate change challenges. Moving forward, the group plans to conduct comprehensive diagnostics and gap analyses across its subsidiaries to set specific carbon reduction goals, support customers in their transition journeys, and increase investments in green initiatives. Additionally, PASHA Holding is committed to empowering its stakeholders through education and collaboration, embedding sustainability across the wider economy. These efforts include developing a sustainable SME landscape, aiding farmers in their green transition, and fostering innovation for decarbonization solutions.