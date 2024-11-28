Kazakhstan supports IAEA’s sustainable energy goals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) sustainable energy goals, focusing on the development of a clean and efficient energy sector, Trend reports.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Ministerial Conference on. Nuclear Science, Technology, and Applications, which focused on food security, climate change, healthcare, and water resource management, was held in Vienna from November 26 through November 28, 2024.

Gumar Sergazin, the director of the Department of Atomic Energy and Industry in the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, represented the country at the conference.

"Kazakhstan highly values and fully supports the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Program, which provides unique opportunities to strengthen national capacities, implement innovative solutions, and disseminate best global practices," noted Gumar Sergazin in his speech at the conference.

Gumar Sergazin underlined that the IAEA's Technical Cooperation Program is essential to accomplishing sustainable development objectives and bolstering global security in the area of atomic energy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an international organization established in accordance with a UN resolution on December 4, 1954, and is part of the UN system. It is responsible for promoting cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy. It was founded in 1957, and its headquarters are located in Vienna, Austria, at the Vienna International Center.