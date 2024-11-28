COP29 succeeds in achieving ambitious climate goals - Romanian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The goals set at COP29, crucial for global cooperation in the fight against climate change, have been successfully achieved, said Vasile Soare, Romania’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at a reception marking Romania's National Day and the 106th anniversary of the Great Union, Trend reports.

In a speech, Ambassador Soare underlined Romania's ongoing dedication to being Azerbaijan's trustworthy international partner.

"Romania remains a steadfast friend and partner to Azerbaijan on the international stage. We call for continued efforts to foster an atmosphere of peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus through the normalization of relations, based on the principles of international law. We congratulate Azerbaijan for successfully hosting COP29, where ambitious targets were met in our shared fight against climate change," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Soare also noted the successful collaboration between Romania and Azerbaijan since 2022 on the "green corridor" project, which aims to enhance environmental sustainability.

He further stressed both countries’ mutual interest in strengthening the Middle Corridor, a critical link connecting Europe and Asia.

"Over the past 32 years, Romanian-Azerbaijani cooperation has made significant strides in areas such as politics, diplomacy, economics, energy, transport, culture, and education. Our political dialogue continues to thrive, demonstrating exemplary dynamics," he concluded.