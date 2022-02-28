Azerbaijan amends regulations on banking ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Amendments were made to the "Regulations on the Banking Ombudsman" at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) held on February 23, 2022, Trend reports via ABA.

According to the amendment, the banking ombudsman will be able to consider complaints for amounts up to $10,000 (previously, this amount was $2,000).

The decision to create a banking ombudsman was made at a meeting of the ABA general meeting on February 3, 2017. The goal is to eliminate legal and civil disputes arising in connection with the conclusion, modification, execution or termination of agreements between banks and individuals, without appeal to court.

The banking ombudsman considers complaints regarding loans, money transfers, deposits, and credit cards from 22 banks and one non-banking credit organization.