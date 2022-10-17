Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 17

Finance Materials 17 October 2022 11:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,832 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 17

Iranian rial on October 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,940

46,956

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,754

41,771

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,714

3,711

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,954

3,941

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,491

5,490

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,920

134,934

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,254

19,254

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,175

28,230

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,151

109,147

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,230

30,248

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,374

23,270

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,293

2,289

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,268

2,263

1 Russian ruble

RUB

687

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,013

26,042

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,444

29,430

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,051

40,202

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,882

31,873

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,344

8,343

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,853

5,846

100 Thai baths

THB

109,575

109,583

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,933

8,933

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,149

29,178

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

40,832

40,835

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,826

8,825

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,141

15,141

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,726

2,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,569

16,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,158

71,157

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,138

4,138

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

11,976

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,797 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

