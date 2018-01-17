Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and the US have concluded three intergovernmental agreements as part of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to the US and his meeting with President Donald Trump, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message Jan. 17.

The countries concluded an agreement on non-deduction of charges for air navigation services for state aircraft, a protocol to the agreement on provision of commercial railway transit through the territory of Kazakhstan, and an agreement on improvement of international tax compliance.

The countries also signed more than 20 commercial documents on investment, trade and economic cooperation to implement projects in aviation and space research, petrochemical and agricultural industries, as well as infrastructure development projects, worth nearly $7 billion.

Representatives of both countries agreed that the visit strengthened close commercial and trade ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The president of Kazakhstan stressed that these efforts are important for achieving Kazakhstan's goal of entering the world's 30 most developed global economies by 2050. The US President Donald Trump, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the improvement of the business climate in Kazakhstan, stressing that the work done in this direction will create new opportunities for American companies in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of business communities from the two countries, including Boeing, GETransportation, GEDigital, Chevron, Air Astana, Kazakhstan Railways, SKAT and Samruk-Kazyna also signed a number of commercial contracts and documents on purchase of American products and services worth over $2.5 billion.

