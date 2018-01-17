Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements

17 January 2018 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and the US have concluded three intergovernmental agreements as part of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to the US and his meeting with President Donald Trump, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message Jan. 17.

The countries concluded an agreement on non-deduction of charges for air navigation services for state aircraft, a protocol to the agreement on provision of commercial railway transit through the territory of Kazakhstan, and an agreement on improvement of international tax compliance.

The countries also signed more than 20 commercial documents on investment, trade and economic cooperation to implement projects in aviation and space research, petrochemical and agricultural industries, as well as infrastructure development projects, worth nearly $7 billion.

Representatives of both countries agreed that the visit strengthened close commercial and trade ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The president of Kazakhstan stressed that these efforts are important for achieving Kazakhstan's goal of entering the world's 30 most developed global economies by 2050. The US President Donald Trump, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the improvement of the business climate in Kazakhstan, stressing that the work done in this direction will create new opportunities for American companies in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of business communities from the two countries, including Boeing, GETransportation, GEDigital, Chevron, Air Astana, Kazakhstan Railways, SKAT and Samruk-Kazyna also signed a number of commercial contracts and documents on purchase of American products and services worth over $2.5 billion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan’s airlines sign agreements worth over $1B with Boeing
Economy news 13:16
Kazakhstan - General Electric deal means new jobs in US
Economy news 11:51
Kazakhstan ups gold output
Economy news 11:49
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 11:04
Kazakhstan needs to step on reform path, says WB (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:44
Kazakhstan includes state securities in Clearstream system
Economy news 16 January 18:58
French company invests in construction of solar power plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16 January 18:32
Kazakhstan offering state oil company's subsidiaries for privatization
Economy news 16 January 15:52
Financial hub in Kazakhstan starts registering companies
Economy news 16 January 15:38
Kazakh government channels millions of dollars to National Fund
Economy news 16 January 14:14
Military operations to begin very soon in Syria’s Afrin: Erdogan
Turkey 16 January 14:03
Kazakhstan plans IPOs for major companies by 1H18
Economy news 16 January 13:04
KazPrime indicator value decreases
Economy news 16 January 12:54
Iran slams US plan to create 'border force' in Syria
Politics 16 January 12:14
Housing construction to increase in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar
Economy news 16 January 11:47
Food production in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 16 January 10:05
How could OPEC drown US shale in its own success?
Oil&Gas 16 January 09:49
Nazarbayev’s meeting with Trump sets Kazakhstan as key player in region
Kazakhstan 15 January 18:44