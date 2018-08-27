Number of flights between Almaty, Ashgabat to increase

Turkmenistan Airlines is increasing the number of flights between Almaty and Ashgabat, Kazinform reported, referring to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development.

Starting from September 19 to October 27, 2018, planes on the Ashgabat-Almaty-Ashgabat route will fly three times a week instead of two.

"The flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on Boeing-737 aircraft. The extra flights are due to the expected increase in demand for air transportation between the countries," the Committee said in the message.

