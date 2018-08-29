Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases

29 August 2018 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increased by 48 percent and amounted to $215.7 million in January-July 2018, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Komil Rashidov said at a press-conference in Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar national news agency.

He said that mutual trade turnover amounted to $259 million in 2017.

"We have all the opportunities to bring the volume of bilateral trade turnover up to $500 million in the coming years,” he added. “This will be achieved through the expansion of supplies of products which are in demand on the markets of the two countries."

Speaking about the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, Rashidov stressed that the joint Uzbek-Kyrgyz enterprise for the production of plastic windows and doors was commissioned in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh city in April 2018.

