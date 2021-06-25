Kyrgyzstan receives medical supplies from Khakassia

Kyrgyzstan received medical supplies from Khakassia. The Kyrgyz Embassy in the Russian Federation has worked out the issue of the unhindered delivery of humanitarian cargo through the relevant checkpoints of Russia and Kazakhstan, which arrived in Bishkek in June 2021, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy, ​​the humanitarian cargo contains medical devices for various purposes for further use during the period of increasing incidence of COVID-19.

The aid was transferred to the Kyrgyz side on a gratuitous basis by public organizations of the Republic of Khakassia, the report said.