Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss creation of trade-logistics complexes in border areas

The Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov received the Board Chairman of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund Ulukbek Karmyshakov, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

As the MIFT press service reported, during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of organization of the practical activity of the Fund in the first place with a view to the consideration and selection of promising projects for further funding from the Fund.

Currently, the management of the Fund has compiled a list of investment projects in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, silkworm breeding, production of building materials, pharmaceuticals. Opportunities for the creation of joint trade-logistics complexes in the border regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are also being explored.

During the dialogue, the parties substantively discussed the advantages of individual projects and outlined further steps for bilateral cooperation to form a final list of projects, taking into account their margins and economic effect, in order to start their implementation as soon as possible.

Also, following the meeting, a number of issues related to the internal organization and operational activities of the Fund were agreed, which will speed up the opening of financing for approved projects.