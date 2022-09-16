Another incident with use of heavy weapons on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

An incident with the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border at 06:00 a.m., Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

It said that the Tajik side began shelling the border detachments of Kyrgyzstan and the positions of the Kyrgyz side in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chir-Dobo and Kum-Mazar and Orto-Boz from small arms and group weapons.

Further, at 06:30, the Tajik side began mortar shelling at the area of ​​​​responsibility of the Kok-Tash border outpost of the Batken border detachment.

Later, at 7:15 a.m., Tajik servicemen began shelling the Samarkandek border outpost located in the Pasky-Aryk area of ​​the Batken region.

As of 07:00 on September 16, 2022, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as tense.

The subdivisions of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken region, are serving in an enhanced mode.

The Border Service is making every effort to stabilize the situation and prevent the escalation of the conflict.