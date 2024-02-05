Tajikistan's president, Kyrgyzstan's FM hold talks on bilateral co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev discussed pressing issues in the countries' bilateral relations, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, during the meeting, Kulubaev emphasized that the advancement of bilateral relations with Tajikistan is a top priority in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.

Kulubaev briefed Rahmon on the progress in implementing agreements reached by the heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik countries. The sides discussed the prospects for further development of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on collaborative efforts in countering international terrorism and extremism, as well as issues related to cooperation within regional and international organizations such as the UN, CIS, CSTO, and SCO.

As part of the visit, Kulubaev laid a wreath at the monument of the founder of the Tajik state, Ismoil Somoni. He also visited the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, accompanied by a Kyrgyz group, to examine the progress of construction.

On February 4, 2024, at the invitation of the Tajik side, Kulubaev arrived for an official visit to Tajikistan. Following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for 2024–2026 was signed.