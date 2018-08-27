EBRD financing development of public transport in Tajik city

27 August 2018 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Some 25 passenger buses of LIAZ brand have been received by the Tajik city of Khujand within the project titled "Development of Public Transport in Khujand”, Tajik news agency Avesta reported.

Some $26 million have been allocated for implementation of this project, financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

This is the second delivery of buses to the administrative center of the Sughd region within the project.

New buses differ by their dimensions from the previous delivery. The length of each bus is 12 meters and the capacity is more than 100 passengers.

In the second phase of the project, the total number of new buses in Khujand has reached 50. Another 50 buses will arrive in Khujand by the year end.

