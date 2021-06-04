Setting of border guard was carried out on agreed territory - Tajik National Security Committee

The Press Center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan reports that contrary to the official statement of the Kyrgyz side, which does not correspond to reality, published in the media, as a result of the work of the Tajik and Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation, out of a total length of 986.7 km, 519,9 km of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border described. One of the remaining undivided sections in this area is the Shatty Pass, Trend reports citing Khovar.

The parties agreed that they would continue to work on determining the line of passage of the state border in this section and will present their proposals.

In accordance with the agreement within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, individual border points were described.

In this regard, at present, the border guard detachment of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan is guarding along the agreed line of passage of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border.

That is, according to this protocol agreement, the setting of the border guard was carried out on the agreed territory. On the other hand, a border post of the Kyrgyz Republic with proper infrastructure has been established on the Karamik Pass section.

This location ensures the principle of parity in the protection of the state border of two neighboring states until the completion of the process of delimitation, demarcation and its legal registration.

In this regard, in order to complete the delimitation process in this section as soon as possible, it was proposed to instruct the topographic working groups of the Parties to continue work on describing the line of passage of the state border in this section.