Kyrgyz president starts state visit to Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 23
By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrived in Ashgabat on a state visit Aug. 23, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.
During the visit, meetings are planned with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
Development of cooperation and activation of political, trade-economic, transport, energy and cultural-humanitarian relations between the countries will be discussed during the meetings.
A number of documents are planned to be signed.
