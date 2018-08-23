Kyrgyz president starts state visit to Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrived in Ashgabat on a state visit Aug. 23, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

During the visit, meetings are planned with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Development of cooperation and activation of political, trade-economic, transport, energy and cultural-humanitarian relations between the countries will be discussed during the meetings.

A number of documents are planned to be signed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news