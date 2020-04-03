Turkmenistan, Ukraine decide to hold regular consultations between MFAs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Turkmenistan and Ukraine decided to hold regular consultations between their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

A telephone conversation on the matter between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba was held on April 2, 2020.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation as well as its development in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

They highlighted the need to intensify contacts at the state and foreign policy levels. The possibility of organizing a meeting of the presidents was also discussed.

They emphasized that Joint Turkmen-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is an important mechanism of bilateral interstate partnership.