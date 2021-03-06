Turkish FM pays official visit to Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

On March 5, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoglu arrived at Ashgabat on a two-day working visit.

In the framework of the visit, the head of the foreign policy agency of Turkey was received by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. President of Turkmenistan highly appraised the level of relations between the two countries, based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect.

Then the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey had a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. Having expressed the satisfaction by the negotiations held recently in Ankara, the parties discussed actual aspects of the Turkmen-Turkish agenda. The issues of political-diplomatic partnership were considered in details including cooperation in regional and international structures.

The head of the foreign policy agency of Turkey highlighted the active position of Turkmenistan in promoting peaceful dialogue between the countries and peoples, which is reflected in important initiatives adopted on the platform of the United Nations. Talking about significance of the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the Economic Cooperation Organization, Mevlüt Çavuşoglu expressed readiness of the Turkish side to work on expanding transport-transit and energy corridors for regional economic integration. One of the illustrative examples of cooperation is the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.

The sides also considered the level of trade-economic cooperation between the two countries.

Diplomats discussed cultural-humanitarian cooperation, exchanged views on the issues of effective continuation of scientific, educational and cultural contacts.

In addition, they considered the possibilities of the development of cooperation in the sphere of security, including the ecological.

In the framework of his visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoglu laid flowers to the Independence Arch of Turkmenistan located in Ashgabat.