Turkmenistan experiences notable surge in trade volume with Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The total trade turnover of Turkmenistan with Italy for the whole of 2023 amounted to more than 229 million euros, a source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

According to the data, during the specified period, the volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Italy increased by 32.8 percent compared to 2022, when it amounted to 172.37 million euros.

Italy's imports from Turkmenistan in 2023 reached 80.17 million euros, an increase of 18.1 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022, when they amounted to almost 67.87 million euros.

At the same time, Italy's exports to Turkmenistan last year reached a total of about 148.83 million euros, which is almost 42.4 percent more than in the whole of 2022, when it amounted to 104.5 million euros.

Meanwhile, in the previous year, trade between Turkmenistan and EU nations surged to 1.87 billion euros, marking an 87 percent increase from the 1 billion euros recorded in 2022.