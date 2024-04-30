Another potential opponent of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC in UEFA Champions League determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Another potential opponent of FC Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani champion may meet Dinamo Minsk.

The representative of Belarus will be among the unseeded teams in the first qualifying round. This club is the fifth possible opponent of Qarabag.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Virtus, Panevėžys, Ordabasy, and Vikingur were also included in this basket.

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HJK Helsinki (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

TNS (Wales)



Unseeded

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevėžys (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Virtus (San Marino)



The uncertain

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Selly (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

To note, 30 teams will compete in the first qualification round. The draw for the first two rounds will take place on June 18–19.

