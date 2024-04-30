Azerbaijani FM meets with his Lebanese counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib as part of his working visit to Qatar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed various aspects of Azerbaijani-Lebanese bilateral relations, covering political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, and other pertinent issues. Both sides explored potential cooperation opportunities across different spheres, underscoring the significance of ongoing political consultations between foreign ministries.

They also highlighted the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lebanon within international forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Bayramov provided updates on recent regional developments, including the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the agreement that led to the liberation of four Azerbaijani villages from occupation.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

