Doha forum declaration reflects call for swift conclusion of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Arab League-Central Asia-Azerbaijan format in the Declaration, adopted at the end of the 3rd meeting of the Arab Economic Forum and Cooperation-Central Asia-Azerbaijan Economic Forum in Doha, was assessed as a valuable platform to support existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest, and the need to demonstrate a problem-oriented approach without duplicating efforts in various other formats was emphasized, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Declaration highlighted the significance of the delimitation agreement allowing for the return of four Azerbaijani villages, supported the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and pleaded for the swift conclusion of the agreement on peace.

"The membership of the United Arab Emirates in the UN Security Council during 2022-2023 was highlighted, and the appeal for mutual support and coordination based on common interests within the framework of international organizations was reflected. Furthermore, satisfaction was expressed for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) in Asia during 2024–2026, as well as support for the organization of joint projects and activities between CICA and the League of Arab States. The Declaration also voiced deep concern about the mine problem that threatens peace, stability, and security in several countries, including Azerbaijan, and called on the UN and Member States, as well as other stakeholders, to provide support in combating this threat. The election of Azerbaijan as COP29 Chair was welcomed with satisfaction; support was expressed for the fight against climate change within COP29, as well as wishes for success in achieving global solidarity efforts in this direction. The Declaration also emphasized the importance of the green energy corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan and Central Asia, in the fight against climate change as well as in the process of transitioning to "green" technologies," the statement says.

