Russian airline to launch flights to Uzbek cities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

Russian Nordwind Airlines will launch flights to Uzbek cities in the winter of 2018/2019, the airline said in a message.

In particular, the planned flights will link Moscow with Uzbek cities, such as Karshi, Namangan, Samarkand, Urgench and Fergana.

It is also planned to launch a direct flight between Tashkent and Kazan.

In general, the airline plans to launch flights to 40 new domestic and international destinations.

Presently, Nordwind's fleet consists of 27 aircraft. Within eight months of 2018 the number of passengers carried on the airline's flights has reached the annual volume of transportation for entire 2017.

