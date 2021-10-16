A working meeting of the delegations of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan takes place

On 16 October 2021, a working meeting of the delegations of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan was held in Termez, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.

The delegation of Uzbekistan was headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, the Afghan side was represented by the Acting Deputy Head of the Temporary Government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi.

During the meetings, representatives of various ministries and departments discussed issues of trade and economic interaction, border security, cooperation in the energy sector, international cargo transportation and transit. They also exchanged views on the development of ties in education and the humanitarian field.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of infrastructure projects, in particular the laying of the Surkhan - Puli-Khumri power line and the construction of the Termez - Mazar - Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway.

As a result of the meetings, a number of bilateral agreements were reached on the issues discussed.

The Afghan delegation expressed deep gratitude to the Uzbek side for the hospitality and fruitful negotiations.