Uzbekistan Airways to resume direct flights to Kuala Lumpur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Uzbekistan Airways JSC will resume direct flights to Kuala Lumpur from November 1, 2022,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the company, return flights on Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur route will be carried out twice a week – on Tuesday and Friday.

Flights on Tuesdays:

Departure from Tashkent at 23:55 (GMT+5) on Tuesday.

Arrival in Kuala Lumpur at 10:30 (GMT+8) on Wednesday.

Departure from Kuala Lumpur at 12:00 (GMT+8) on Wednesday.

Arrival in Tashkent at 17:00 (GMT+5) on Wednesday.

Flights on Fridays:

Departure from Tashkent at 23:00 (GMT+5) on Friday.

Arrival in Kuala Lumpur at 9:30 (GMT+8) on Saturday.

Departure from Kuala Lumpur at 11:00 am (GMT+8) on Saturday.

Arrival in Tashkent at 16:00 (GMT+5) on Saturday.