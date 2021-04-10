Pakistani FM to visit Tehran

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed of his imminent visit to Tehran on Saturday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

He made the announcement in an interview with Pakistani media in Punjab.

Qureshi met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif on March 31.

Their meeting was held on the sidelines of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Qureshi and Zarif agreed on the need for the finalization of arrangements to facilitate legal trade and improve livelihood in the border region.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues, particularly the Afghan peace process.