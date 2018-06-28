Iranian firms present at Iraq’s 1st intl. expo of medical equipment

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian representatives are participating in Iraq’s first international exhibition of medical and health equipment.

Iraq’s first international exhibition of medical and health equipment opened in the capital city of Baghdad on Thursday, IRNA news agency reported on June 28.

According to one of the organizers of the exhibition speaking during the opening ceremony, representatives from different countries, including Iran, China, Germany, Turkey, Lebanon are attending the event.

He added that some 25 foreign firms are present at the two-day exhibition.

From among Iranian companies, Sina Distribution Jen Co., Barakat Company Ltd., and Dorsa Group Co. have set up their pavilions there, representing their latest medical and health equipment as well as medicine.

More Iranian firms were supposed to take part in the exhibition, but they failed to do so due to lack of coordination and arrangement.

