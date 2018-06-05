Iran to start assembling new centrifuges June 6 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted 13:43)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the Islamic Republic will start assembling new centrifuges from June 6 in the Natanz center in line with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s directives, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

Salehi said the AEOI has prepared the electrical infrastructure of Nataz for some 100,000 SWU uranium enrichment.

Iran has prepared a lot of infrastructures and all measures are in the framework of regulations, Salehi added.

He further said that Iran will need 1.5 or 2 years to reach 190,000 SWU uranium enrichment.

Khamenei on June 4 ordered the AEOI to make the necessary arrangements to reach the 190,000 SWU level of enrichment within the framework provided by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka nuclear deal).

Salehi said that Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has given instructions to the AEOI, which include production ‎of UF6, production of UF4 and the assembly center for new machines.

He also touched upon the issue of reconstruction of the Arak reactor, saying basic and conceptual designs have been completed and are verified technically.

Iran is currently developing technical and detailed designs, Salehi said, adding that Tehran has submitted the detailed designs to the Chinese side and an Iranian team is now in China.

The official further said these measures of Iran do not mean that the talks to save the nuclear deal have failed.

“The Islamic Republic cannot abide by the JCPOA and at the same time bear the brunt of the US sanctions,” Salehi said. "Iran is ready for all scenarios, including a scenario without JCPOA, a scenario with JCPOA, and for a win-win scenario where both sides are satisfied."

He underscored that electricity generation from nuclear power and providing fuel for nuclear plants are the two main objectives of the AEOI.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news