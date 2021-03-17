Iran starts enriching uranium using advanced centrifuges

Iran started enriching uranium with the help of advanced IR-4 centrifuges at its Natanz underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP), Reuters said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On 15 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding the cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges already installed at FEP with natural UF6 [uranium hexafluoride]," the agency quoted the report the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Islamic Republic has also indicated plans to install the second cascade of IR-4 centrifugues in Natanz, the media report says.