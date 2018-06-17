Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide attack claimed by the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group that killed and injured dozens of people in Eastern Afghanistan, IRNA reported.

In a statement released late on Saturday, Qassemi sympathized the Afghan people and government over the deadly attack targeting Afghan and Taliban forces in the eastern city of Nangarhar.

“The ill-wishers of the Afghan nation, who regard stability and tranquility and recent (peace) efforts, including the ceasefire between the government and the Taliban, as contrary to their interests, did not tolerate the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and unity in the country and, by committing another crime, demonstrated that their existence hinges on crimes and divisions,” he said in the statement.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed at least 26 people.

The group's Amaq website said the attack on Saturday targeted "a gathering of Afghan forces" in Nangarhar, but gave no details.

According to Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, the attack happened in Rodat district, some 25km from Jalalabad, and wounded more than 54 people.

Civilians, security forces and Taliban members were among the casualties as people celebrated the second day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al Jazeera's reporter in Afghanistan described the bombing as a "very devastating blow" for the "unprecedented gathering of the Taliban and Afghan security forces in Jalalabad".

