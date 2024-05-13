Armenian authorities detain protesters in Yerevan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. As of 11:00 (GMT+4), 151 protesters have been detained in Yerevan, Armenia, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

10:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A total of 88 protesters have been detained in Yerevan, Armenia, since this morning, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

To note, on May 4, the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement started a multi-day march towards the capital of Armenia.

On May 9, the march reached Yerevan. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan addressed thousands gathered in front of the government building, demanding the prime minister's resignation.

The opposition also organized a large rally on Saturday in front of the government headquarters. Responding to Archbishop Bagrat's call, protesters blocked several streets in Yerevan, including Liberty Avenue, Victory Bridge, and the Tbilisi highway. Civil disobedience actions were also observed in Armenia's regions, with students from Yerevan State University joining the protests.

