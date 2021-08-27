Georgia reports 4,031 new coronavirus cases for August 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Over the past day, 4,031 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

It is reported that the data was obtained on the basis of more than 42,700 tests. Thus, the detection rate per day amounted to 9.43 present, over the past two weeks - 10.7 percent, and over the last week - 10.4 percent.

The total number of cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Georgia since the start of the pandemic increased to 536,202 by Friday morning.

More than 40 percent of the cases of infection recorded in the country over the past 24 hours are in Tbilisi - 1,639. Some 449 cases of infection were detected in Adjara, in Imereti - 493, in Kakheti - 343, in Samegrelo and Zemo Svaneti - 294, in Kvemo-Kartli - 247, in Shida-Kartli - 222, in Guria - 127, in Samtskhe-Javakheti - 100, in Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 83, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 34.

Another 73 patients died of covid. The total number of deaths diagnosed with coronavirus in Georgia is now 7,101.

Some 4,585 people recovered. It is reported that the total number of recovered patients increased to 473,502.

Currently, there are 55,573 active cases of coronavirus in Georgia. Of these, 7,493 patients (more than 13 percent) are treated in hospitals. The condition of 1,584 patients is serious. 369 people are connected to the artificial respiration apparatus. 3,205 citizens (about six percent of active cases) remain in covid hotels under the supervision of doctors, and 44,875 are treated at home.

In addition, 130 people are housed in quarantine spaces, more than 54,500 remain in self-isolation.

