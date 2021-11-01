Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5,081 recoveries, and 44 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 19,886 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,025 tests were rapid, while the remaining 7,861 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 721,388, among them 665,599 people recovered and 10,089 died.

There are 33 people quarantined, 6,575 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,091 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 1, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,402 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm