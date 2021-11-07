Georgia reports 5 240 coronavirus cases, 2 235 recoveries, 68 deaths

Georgia reported 5 240 coronavirus cases, 2 235 recoveries, and 68 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1 872 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 1 045 cases, and the Kakheti region with 488 cases.

A total of 53 544 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33 490 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20 054 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9, 79 %, while 9, 55 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 748 751 among them 684 154 people recovered and 10 368 died.

There are 37 people quarantined, 6 707 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 313 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of November 6, 2 000 388 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 4 942 in a day.