US and France express support for "Euro-Atlantic aspirations" of Georgian people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron called on the ruling party of Georgia to “return to the Euro-Atlantic path”, the joint statement of the heads of state says, Trend reports.

"The United States and France reaffirm their commitment to supporting the Georgian people in their Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The presidents called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to respect the wishes of the public and return to the Euro-Atlantic path," the document noted.

The heads of state expressed support for the establishment of “a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, based on respect for international law, as well as the principles of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity.”