2 terrorists killed in Tunisia

Tunisian security forces killed two terrorists in the western province of Kasserine, the Interior Ministry said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This operation "is the result of intelligence work carried out by the national counterterrorism units as part of a preventive operation," the ministry said in a statement.

The security units succeeded in foiling a scheme of the terrorists who tried to infiltrate into civilian gatherings to obtain supplies, the statement said.

The two terrorists were members of 'Jund al- Khilafa,' or the Soldiers of the Caliphate, linked to the terrorist organization Islamic State, according to local media.