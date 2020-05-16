Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook

Arab World 16 May 2020 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, according to a U.S. regulatory filing, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIF disclosed stakes worth $713.7 million in Boeing, ABOUT $522 million in Citigroup, $522 million in Facebook, $495.8 million in Disney (DIS.N) and $487.6 million in Bank of America (BAC.N), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The PIF has a nearly $514 million stake in Marriott and a small stake in Berkshire Hathaway, according to the filing. The PIF also disclosed an $827.7 million stake in oil company BP, which has American Depository Receipts (ADRs) listed in the United States.

The sovereign wealth fund was not immediately available to comment.

Last month its head, Yasir al-Rumayyan, said the fund was looking into investment opportunities in areas such as aviation, oil and gas, and entertainment, adding that there would be a lot of potential for investment opportunities once the coronavirus crisis passes.

The PIF disclosed an 8.2% stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp in April, sending the cruise operator’s shares nearly 30% higher.

The Saudi fund bought stakes in Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Eni and Equinor earlier this year , a source familiar with the transactions told Reuters on April 9.

The SEC filing on Friday showed it had a $483.6 million stake in Shell, a $222.3 million holding in Total and a $481 million stake in Suncor Energy.

An earlier filing in Norway had shown the PIF had a 0.3% stake in oil and gas firm Equinor.

PIF already has a $2 billion stake in Uber Technologies and electric car company Lucid Motors. It used to own a small stake in electric carmaker Tesla, but the latest filing did not show any exposure.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
ADB talks impact of COVID-19 on economy of Central Asia
ADB talks impact of COVID-19 on economy of Central Asia
First shipment of Iranian health aid delivered to Tajikistan
First shipment of Iranian health aid delivered to Tajikistan
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan amid coronavirus battle
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan amid coronavirus battle
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran extends business closure till end of May Iran 14:42
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region - French justice ministry Other News 14:38
Iran discloses value of caviar exported from Gilan province Business 14:37
Uzbek-Korean JV buys carbamide via tender Tenders 14:37
Kazakhstan ups its gold, silver production Business 14:33
Cargo transshipment via Port of Baku surges Transport 14:20
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria: Update on pipe deliveries, welding Oil&Gas 14:18
Turkish municipality to rent vehicles through tender Turkey 14:15
Azerbaijani oil prices for 2019 disclosed Oil&Gas 14:13
IGB will have no serious deviations from originally set deadline Oil&Gas 14:04
Bulgarian PM: IGB is extremely important for Southeast Europe Oil&Gas 13:39
Indonesia reports 529 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths Other News 13:34
Turkmenistan prepares for harvesting wheat Turkmenistan 13:33
Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook Arab World 13:32
Aviation oil import to Georgia declines Oil&Gas 13:24
Fitch: Georgian Railway's total debt stabilizes Business 13:09
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in socio-economic development Finance 13:09
International Finance Corporation assists Uzbek bank in risk management Finance 13:02
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020 Business 12:55
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company predicts production decline at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 8-15) Finance 12:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 8-15) Finance 12:22
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP up in 1Q2020 Business 12:18
Export Development Bank of Iran announces amount of loans to issue Finance 12:16
New iPhone SE with a gift in Azercell Exclusive stores! ICT 12:07
AIIB provides loans for road reconstruction in Uzbekistan Finance 12:04
Iran's stock exchange extends trading time Business 11:49
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets suffers heavy drop Turkey 11:44
Iran increases electricity production by power plants Oil&Gas 11:41
Kazakhstan’s president makes amendments to emergency state law Kazakhstan 11:39
Kazakh Azia Auto eyes to resume negotiations on assembly workshop Transport 11:37
Turkmenistan to pardon 1,402 prisoners Turkmenistan 11:31
6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 11:16
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Airways resumes sales of domestic flights tickets Transport 11:08
Azerbaijan reveals most unprofitable insurance types in 1Q2020 Economy 11:03
Iran reveals amount of loans issued in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Transport 10:54
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10:49
Turkmenistan to build new enterprise for production of water-based paints Business 10:43
Algeria fully adjusts its oil production under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 10:40
EU, FAO to assist farmers during coronavirus crisis in Georgia Business 10:39
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Georgia surges from January through April Turkey 10:36
Batch of KAMAZ cars delivered to Turkmenistan Transport 10:32
Kazakhstan Railways to buy compressors via tender Tenders 10:23
Uzbekistan reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:16
Cambodia says all COVID-19 patients recovered, no new cases for a month Other News 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Politics 10:09
Iranian currency rates for May 16 Business 10:09
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths Other News 09:43
Minister: EU provides solid support to Georgia during COVID-19 crisis Business 09:40
European Parliament to hear annual report on EU-Georgia association agreement Georgia 09:24
Rosatom talks about cooperation with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:15
Amazon says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify US 08:51
UAE reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 21,831 in total Arab World 08:25
Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization US 07:39
Kenya's Safari Rally postponed to 2021 over COVID-19 pandemic Other News 07:00
U.S. Justice Dept. subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info Finance 06:07
Five Canadian military members test positive for COVID-19 Other News 05:18
Baltic states reopen shared borders as Europe struggles to salvage battered economy Europe 04:32
Facebook buys GIF website Giphy to integrate with Instagram ICT 03:35
Slovenia anti-government protests continue as country calls an end to epidemic Europe 02:41
Fiat Chrysler in talks over $6.8 billion state-guaranteed loan in Italy: sources Business 01:55
'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund: official Economy 01:19
Italy's beauty sector hopes coronavirus doesn't crack the mirror Europe 00:34
UN rights chief urges lifting, suspending anti- Iran sanction Politics 15 May 23:42
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 with 1,705 new confirmed cases Turkey 15 May 22:33
Cabinet of Ministers: No shortage of medical masks, disinfectants in Azerbaijan Society 15 May 21:40
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 15 May 21:27
Georgia, Israel discuss restoration of tourist routes Tourism 15 May 21:25
No severe cases of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijani military units Society 15 May 21:24
Georgian Airways to resume regular flights from July 1 Transport 15 May 20:34
Azerbaijan may introduce new restrictions in connection with coronavirus Society 15 May 20:33
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Big shopping malls remain closed due to high risk of infection Society 15 May 20:29
Resumption of Baku-Nakhchivan flight may be considered later Society 15 May 20:22
Turkmenistan sends request to join WTO as observer Business 15 May 20:22
Azerbaijan's share in Turkish gas import marginally changes Oil&Gas 15 May 20:00
Azerbaijan's large cement producer reveals export volume of building materials for 2020 Business 15 May 20:00
TABIB: Quarantine regime to continue in Azerbaijan at least until late 2020 Society 15 May 19:53
Turkish BOTAS company reveals oil transportation volume via BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 15 May 19:01
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Uzbekistan from January through April plunges Business 15 May 18:54
Kazakhstan's regions leading by agricultural output named Business 15 May 18:49
US provides medical tents to support Georgia’s response to COVID-19 Georgia 15 May 18:47
Azerbaijan introduces high-quality communication service ICT 15 May 18:46
SUEZ Group: Azerbaijan copes with negative impact of coronavirus very well Politics 15 May 18:37
Georgia completes chairmanship of CoE Committee of Ministers Georgia 15 May 18:29
TABIB: Spread of coronavirus pandemic prevented to some extent in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city Society 15 May 18:26
TABIB: Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests per 1 million people Society 15 May 18:26
Uzbek Center for Economic Research analyzes country's business climate Business 15 May 18:06
Georgia, Finland need closer cooperation in tourism Tourism 15 May 18:04
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses breakeven insurance types Economy 15 May 17:58
Maersk Drilling ready stay in Azerbaijan after Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 15 May 17:52
Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan boosts business activity Business 15 May 17:51
Azerbaijan discloses restrictions remaining in force within quarantine regime Society 15 May 17:49
Central Bank of Uzbekistan notes decline in salary payments Finance 15 May 17:40
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: 10-year production analysis Oil&Gas 15 May 17:40
Kazakhstan to allocate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan 15 May 17:34
Uzbek Commodity Exchange reveals statistic on concluded forward deals Business 15 May 17:31
State Bank of Turkmenistan unveils benefits of using MILLIKART bank cards Finance 15 May 17:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas SC opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15 May 17:27
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum to provide farmers with cheap diesel fuel Oil&Gas 15 May 17:25
All news