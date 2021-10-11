Car bomb kills four in Syria's Afrin, medical source says
At least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin on Monday, a medical source said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The blast wounded another six people, the source said.
Turkey has blamed previous bomb attacks in Afrin on the Syrian YPG group, which held the Afrin area until Turkish forces seized the region in a cross-border military operation in 2019. read more
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO)
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office
Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India
I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president
Double standards and selective approaches negatively affecting fair and just settlement of conflicts throughout world - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not face any sanction, no difference was made between aggressor state and state that faced occupation - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan planning to put forward initiative on vaccines at UN General Assembly - President Ilham Aliyev