Russia denies introduction of Russian peacekeepers into so-called 'DNR', 'LNR' republics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that he doesn’t know anything about the alleged introduction of Russian peacekeeping forces into the so-called 'DNR' and 'LNR' republics at night, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"No, I can't confirm this information, I don't know anything about it," Peskov noted, answering the relevant question.