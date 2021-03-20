Brazil sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases

Brazil on Friday saw a record high number of new daily cases of COVID-19 after 90,570 tests came out positive, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 2,815 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second highest number of single day deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The South American country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 290,314 while its total caseload has reached 11,871,390, the world's second highest after the United States.

As of Thursday, Brazil had vaccinated more than 15 million people, of which 10.98 million have received the first dose and 4.02 million have gotten the second dose, according to media outlets.