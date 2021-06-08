Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline

India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro also resumed operations at 50% capacity.

Businesses in two of India’s largest cities were reopening on Monday as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline.

India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro, which serves New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50 per cent capacity. Last week, authorities in the capital allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.

“Now the corona situation is under control. The economy must be brought back on track,” New Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, told reporters on Sunday.