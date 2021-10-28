PM Modi reaffirms India’s focus on free & open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of the East Asia Summit (EAS) as the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific, bringing together nations to discuss important strategic issues.

He also reasserted India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Participating in the 16th EAS via video-conference, PM Modi reaffirmed “ASEAN centrality” in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, said a release.

The East Asia Summit comprises 10 ASEAN members (Myanmar has been downgraded) and eight associate members, including India, the US, Russia and China.

The PM highlighted India’s efforts to fight the pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies. He emphasised the establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle.

This was the PM’s seventh East Asia Summit. The EAS was preceded by back-to-back 38th and 39th summits of the ASEAN that were also held virtually.