China reports 17 new coronavirus cases for Nov 20 vs 23 day earlier
China reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 20, down from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from three a day earlier.
China reported eight new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 16 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Nov. 20, mainland China had 98,467 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA talks number of applications received from companies to participate in restoration of liberated territories (Exclusive) (VIDEO)