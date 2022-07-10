Indian minister Jaishankar meets Lavrov, Blinken on sidelines of G-20, talks Ukraine

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Bali, on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city, Trend reports citing The Indian Express.

While the conversation with Lavrov included discussion on global issues including the crisis in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan, the conversation with Blinken focussed on “collective efforts to address the implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine”.

“Met FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of the Bali #G20FMM. Discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar tweeted.