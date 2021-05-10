Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 8,465 per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 8,465 per day to 4,888,727, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.17%.

The lowest growth rates over the day were recorded in the Altai Republic (0.02%), in the Tyva Republic, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Khabarovsk Territory (0.04%).

In particular, 724 coronavirus cases were detected per day in St. Petersburg, 649 - in the Moscow region, 208 - in the Rostov region, 135 - in the Voronezh region, 121 - in the Saratov region.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,896 per day against 2,828 the day before to 1,119,284, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Monday.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.26%.

Currently, 272,174 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.