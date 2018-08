Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Five terrorists were liquidated in the Turkish province of Hatay, the Turkish media reported August 29.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey states that the terrorists, in order to ensure their food, on August 28 took five hostages who were released today.

"Terrorists were liquidated as a result of a special operation conducted in the province with air support," the media said.

