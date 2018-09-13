Terrorist eliminated in Istanbul

13 September 2018 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A member of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C) terrorist group was killed in a shootout with a police officer in Turkey’s Istanbul, Turkish media reported Sept. 13.

The shootout began during a special operation against one of the DHKP/C terrorist cells, according to the report.

The DHKP/C, a Marxist terrorist group operating in Turkey since 1978, bears responsibility for the terrorist attacks in Reyhanli city of Turkey’s Hatay province.

The Reyhanli bombings took place on May 11, 2013, when two car bombs exploded in Reyhanli, 5 km from the Syrian border, in Hatay province of Turkey, leaving 53 people killed and 155 injured.

Some members of DHKP/C also took an active part in hostilities in Syria, joining militants of the PYD and YPG terrorist organizations.

