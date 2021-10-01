Turkey reports 29,104 daily COVID-19 cases
32,119 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 216 to 64,054.
According to the report, 357,853 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 29,104 new cases were registered.
