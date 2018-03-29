Azerbaijan secures status of bridge between West and East - Mexican ambassador (Exclusive)

29 March 2018 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has been strengthening its status as a bridge between the West and the East for many years, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told Trend on March 29.

"This is also confirmed by the fact that the country, through constructing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, has become the shortest transit route from China to Europe. Azerbaijan reduced the cargo transportation time from China to Europe to 12 days, and this can not but positively affect the economic situation of all Eurasian continent," Labardini said.

He noted that the regional and global projects, on which Azerbaijan is currently working, cause admiration not only in the region, but also beyond its borders.

"As for the domestic economy of Azerbaijan, we are glad to see its strengthening and development, and the actions the country's government takes for the continuous development and movement of the country forward," the ambassador said.

