Changes in fuel prices in Azerbaijan may reduce interest in some types of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The changes in RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Azerbaijan following a decrease in the price difference between these two types of fuel may lead to a slight drop in prices for cars running on diesel, Azerbaijani expert in property issues Ramil Osmanli told Trend on Jan. 6.

"The change in diesel prices may to some extent reduce interest in cars running on this fuel," the expert said.

"The difference in price between cars of the same model, with the same power running on diesel and gasoline, fluctuated around 3,000-5,000 manat ($1,764-2,941)," Osmanli said. "I think that now this difference will decrease to 1,000-2,000 manat ($588-1,176)."

"I think that in general, the change in fuel prices will not have a great impact on the car market," the expert said. "The value of cars may be affected by certain regulations associated with certain restrictions on the import, an increase in taxes, excise duties, and other similar decisions. The changes in fuel prices are not capable of changing the situation in the car market greatly."