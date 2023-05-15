Topical issues of Azerbaijani-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Topical issues of Azerbaijani-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation, investment and industrial cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

The importance of the regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus held in Baku was noted.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of mutually beneficial partnership in areas of mutual interest.